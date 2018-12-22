﻿
Jammu And Kashmir: Six Security Men Injured In Anantnag Grenade Explosion

Security forces were withdrawing after a search operation in Hassanpura village of Arwani area when militants hiding in a crowd of people hurled a grenade injuring six security men.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 December 2018
File Photo
2018-12-22T20:47:28+0530

Six security men were injured on Saturday in a grenade explosion in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.

According to the police, security forces were withdrawing after a search operation in Hassanpura village of Arwani area when militants hiding in a crowd of people hurled a grenade injuring six security men.

"The injured include six Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers and a local policeman."

"The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment. After first aid, the injured security personnel were discharged from the hospital," said a police official.


(IANS)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Explosion National

