﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Indian Stand-Up Comedian Dies On-Stage Of Severe Anxiety In Dubai

Indian Stand-Up Comedian Dies On-Stage Of Severe Anxiety In Dubai

Manjunath Naidu complained of high level of anxiety, sat down on the bench next to him and collapsed onto the floor, with audience thinking that it must be a part of the show, Khaleej Times reported.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 July 2019
Indian Stand-Up Comedian Dies On-Stage Of Severe Anxiety In Dubai
Indian comedian Manjunath Naidu
Twitter
Indian Stand-Up Comedian Dies On-Stage Of Severe Anxiety In Dubai
outlookindia.com
2019-07-21T11:40:14+0530

An Indian stand-up comedian died on stage due to high level of anxiety while performing his act in front of a packed audience here, according to a media report.

Manjunath Naidu, 36, suffered a cardiac arrest while performing his routine on stage on Friday.

He complained of high level of anxiety, sat down on the bench next to him and collapsed onto the floor, with audience thinking that it must be a part of the show, Khaleej Times reported.

Naidu was born in Abu Dhabi but later shifted base to Dubai.

"He was the last act in the line-up. He went on stage and was making people laugh with his stories. He was talking about his father and family. And then he got into a story of how he suffers from anxiety. And a minute into the story he collapsed," Miqdaad Dohadwala, his friend and fellow comedian, was quoted as saying in the report.

People thought it was part of the act. They took it as a joke as he was talking about anxiety and then collapsed, he said.

Dohadwala said that the paramedics could not revive him.

"His parents passed away and he has a brother but no relatives here. All in the arts and comedy circle are his family," he added.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Dubai Comedy National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : First It Was Mankad, And Now This! Ravichandran Ashwin Bamboozles Fans With Bowling Action In Tamil Nadu Premier League
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters