India Logs A Record 4 Lakh Plus New Covid-19 Cases, Only Country To Do So In A Single Day

India on Friday logged a record 4,01,993 new Covid-19 infections, becoming the first country in the world to cross the 4-lakh mark in a single day.

The development comes in the backdrop of the country reporting more than 66 lakh coronavirus cases in April, making it the worst month of the pandemic.

The country’s new infections recorded during April were equivalent to the number of infections reported during March 2021 to October 2020.

The country’s active cases crossed the 32-lakh mark during the last 24 hours, according to date updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The infection tally rose to 1,91,64,969 with 4,01,993 new cases, while the death toll increased to 2,11,853 with 3,523 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 32,68,710, accounting for 17.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.84 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,56,84,406, while the case fatality rate stands 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 28,83,37,385 samples have been tested up to April 30, of which 19,45,299 were done on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)

