October 06, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  India-Bangladesh Rail Link Work Likely To Be Completed By December: Official

India-Bangladesh Rail Link Work Likely To Be Completed By December: Official

Work of laying single-line tracks is almost done on the Indian side from Haldibari in the Jalpaiguri district, the North East Frontier Railway official said.

PTI 06 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India-Bangladesh Rail Link Work Likely To Be Completed By December: Official
Representational picture
India-Bangladesh Rail Link Work Likely To Be Completed By December: Official
outlookindia.com
2020-10-06T15:51:24+05:30

A defunct railway link with Bangladesh is being revived with work on the Indian side of the border from Haldibari in north Bengal likely to be completed by December, a railway official said on Monday.

The railway line from Haldibari to Chilahati in Bangladesh has been defunct after rail links between India and then East Pakistan had snapped in 1965.

"On our side, tracks are ready and other works such as construction of buildings and other ancillary things will be done by December," the NFR spokesperson said.

The leadership of India and Bangladesh have stressed on the revival of pre-1965 rail links between the two countries and some of them are already functional.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Vengeful Naveen Govt Goes After Leading Odia News Channel

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Kolkata Indo-Bangladesh Railways National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos