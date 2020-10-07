Hathras Case: NCW Summons BJP Leader Ranjeet Srivastava For ‘Offensive Remarks’

Also read Hathras Case: UP Govt Grants Probe Panel 10 More Days To File Report

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned BJP leader Ranjeet Srivastava for reportedly making offensive remarks against the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after allegedly being raped by four men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

The NCW said it has sent a notice to Srivastava, asking him to appear before the commission on October 26. The commission tweeted, "@NCWIndia strongly condemns the offensive and defamatory remarks made by political leader #RanjeetSrivastava regarding the #Hathras victim. The Commission has sent him a notice directing him to appear before NCW on October 26th at 11 AM to give an explanation."

@NCWIndia strongly condemns the offensive and defamatory remarks made by political leader #RanjeetSrivastava regarding the #Hathras victim. The Commission has sent him a notice directing him to appear before NCW on October 26th at 11 AM to give an explanation. @sharmarekha https://t.co/Nv7z3UHGD0 — NCW (@NCWIndia) October 7, 2020

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said Srivastava is "not fit" to be called a leader. "He is not fit to be called leader of any party. He is showing his primitive and sick mindset and I am going to send notice to him," Sharma tweeted.

He is not fit to be called leader of any party. He is showing his primitive and sick mindset and I am going to send notice to him. https://t.co/TyWigJwXWM — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) October 6, 2020

According to media reports, Srivastava had allegedly character assassinated the Hathras case victim. Srivastava allegedly claimed that the four upper caste men accused of brutally assaulting the 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras are “innocent” and that the victim’s character was not “good.”

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine