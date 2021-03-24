From Aamir Khan To Imran Khan, Five Famous People Who Tested Covid-19 Positive Recently

India is reporting a spike in its cases of Covid-19. With 47, 262 fresh Covid cases recorded on Wednesday, India reported an upward trend for the 14th day in a row.

Here's a list of popular personalities who recently tested positive for the infection as a probable second wave grips the country.

1. Tirath Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, who recently received flak for his statements on ' women wearing ripped jeans', tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has placed himself under isolation. Rawat also advised those who have come in contact with him recently, to get themselves tested for coronavirus.

2. Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan tested positive for the Covid-19 on Saturday, two days after he received the first shot of vaccination against the coronavirus. PM Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to extend his best wishes for Khan's speedy recovery.

3. Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan also tested positive for coronavirus recently. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Aaryan urged his fans to pray for his speedy recovery.

4. Om Birla

Adding himself to the list of politicians who recently tested positive for the infection, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla was admitted to the AIIMS Covid Centre for observation on March 20, the day after he was found infected with the virus.

5. Aamir Khan

The latest addition to the list is Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. The 56-year-old actor’s spokesperson confirmed the news and said that he is at home in self-quarantine, is following all the protocols, and is doing fine. He also urged people who came in close contact with Khan to get themselves tested for Covid-19.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manoj Bajpayee, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tara Sutaria, Satish Kaushik, and Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan director Amit Ravindernath Sharma had also tested positive for Covid-19.

