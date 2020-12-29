Talks Must Only Focus On Repealing New Laws: Farmers To Centre

Protesting farmer unions on Tuesday wrote to the Centre regarding the talks scheduled between the two sides on Wednesday, saying discussions will only be held on the modalities of repealing the three legislations.

The government invited the protesting farmers for the sixth round of talks on Wednesday.

In its letter on Tuesday, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which represents 40 farmer unions, said the talks should only focus on modalities for repealing the three farm laws and the unions have sought a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP).

The Morcha further said the agenda of the meeting should also include amendments to be made and notified to the Commission for the Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020 to exclude farmers from its penal provisions.

Through the letter, the Morcha also formally accepted the government's invitation for the dialogue.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine