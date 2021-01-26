January 26, 2021
Corona
Republic Day Tractor Rally: Some Farmers Move Back To Old Protest Sites Outside Delhi

After spending the day participating in the tractor rally, hundreds of farmers headed back to their previous protest sites located near the Tikri and Ghazipur borders

Outlook Web Bureau 26 January 2021
Some groups of protesting farmers headed back to their previous protest sites located near the Tikri and Ghazipur border on Tuesday evening after they participated in the Republic Day tractor rally. However, thousands of other farmers still remain in several areas in the national capital, including at ITO, Nangloi and Mukarba Chowk.

Hundreds of groups of farmers were at the ITO crossing, while many others who entered the national capital from the Singhu border protest site, were seen moving towards Delhi's Outer Ring Road. They were then seen moving back in batches to Tikri and Ghazipur border protest sites on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day on Tuesday.

A protesting farmer died after his tractor overturned at ITO during the farmers’ tractor parade on Tuesday, police said.

The farmers draped the body in the tricolour and kept it at the ITO crossing, not allowing the police to send it for post-mortem.

"We have finally gained entry into Delhi after four months -- two in Punjab and two at the Delhi border. The mood is clear, we have come here to stay. There's no point in going back to where we started," Amarjeet Singh, 62, a protesting farmer, said.

The Delhi Police resorted to baton charge and firing of tear gas shells on farmers at Nangloi Chowk in West Delhi when they tried to deviate from the pre-agreed route to enter the national capital during their protest.

The agitating farmers broke cement barricades at Nangloi Chowk and Mukarba Chowk following which the police used heavy tear gas shells to disperse the unruly crowd, an official said.

(With PTI Inputs) 

