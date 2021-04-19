Everyone Above 18 Years Will Be Able To Avail Covid-19 Vaccines From May 1

With the second wave of the pandemic sweeping across the country, the Centre on Monday announced that everyone above 18 years will be able to avail the Covid-19 vaccine from May 1.

At the moment, all those above 45 years are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccines in the country.

Apart from opening up the vaccination drive to a majority of the population, the Centre has also decided to incentivise vaccine manufacturers to further scale up production.

The government will also make procurement, eligibility and administration of vaccines more flexible during the third phase of the inoculation drive, which will begin from May 1.

Vaccine manufacturers have been empowered to release up to 50 percent of their supply to state governments and in open market at pre-declared price, the Centre announced on Monday.

These developments come in the backdrop of a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which he interacted with doctors over the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in country.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine