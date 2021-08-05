ED Raids Congress MLA’s Properties In Karnataka

The Enforcement Directorate Thursday conducted multiple raids at properties belonging to Congress politician Zameer Ahmed Khan in Karnataka.

The agency conducted searches at the four time MLA Khan’s properties, while as simultaneous raids were also conducted at the house and office belonging to another legislator Chamarajpet.

The ED officials were seen at Khan’s new bungalow near Cantonment Railway station in Bengaluru, where the agency is continuing its searches.

Other properties include his flats and businesses including the National Travels offices in the city, sources added.

A four-time MLA, Khan was earlier with the JD(S) and is now with the Congress party.(With PTI inputs)

