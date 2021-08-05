August 05, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  ED Raids Congress MLA’s Properties In Karnataka

ED Raids Congress MLA’s Properties In Karnataka

The agency is conducting multiple raids at properties of four time MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Outlook Web Desk 05 August 2021, Last Updated at 12:16 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ED Raids Congress MLA’s Properties In Karnataka
ED conducts multiple raids at properties of Congress MLA in Karnataka. (Representational pic-File)
ED Raids Congress MLA’s Properties In Karnataka
outlookindia.com
2021-08-05T12:16:37+05:30

The Enforcement Directorate Thursday conducted multiple raids at properties belonging to Congress politician Zameer Ahmed Khan in Karnataka.

The agency conducted searches at the four time MLA Khan’s properties, while as simultaneous raids were also conducted at the house and office belonging to another legislator Chamarajpet.

The ED officials were seen at Khan’s new bungalow near Cantonment Railway station in Bengaluru, where the agency is continuing its searches.

Other properties include his flats and businesses including the National Travels offices in the city, sources added.

A four-time MLA, Khan was earlier with the JD(S) and is now with the Congress party.(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Olympic Bronze In 4 Decades Brings Cheer To Nation, PM, President Hail Indian Hockey Team

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Bengaluru National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos