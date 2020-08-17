August 17, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  'Drishyam' Director Nishikant Kamat Passes Away At 50

'Drishyam' Director Nishikant Kamat Passes Away At 50

Director Nishikant Kamat was in a critical condition while undergoing treatment for chronic liver disease.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
'Drishyam' Director Nishikant Kamat Passes Away At 50
Director Nishikant Kamat
Instagram
'Drishyam' Director Nishikant Kamat Passes Away At 50
outlookindia.com
2020-08-17T17:39:26+05:30

Director Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films "Drishyam" and "Madaari", passed away on Monday, according to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. He was 50 years old.

"Director Nishikant Kamat passed away at 1624 hours today. He was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years," AIG Hospital said, according to news agency ANI.

He was in a critical condition while undergoing treatment, as per reports.  Kamat, who was suffering from chronic liver disease and secondary infections, was admitted to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on July 31.

Earlier, in the day, his industry friend and director Milap Zaveri had told PTI that the filmmaker was on ventilator support and his condition was "very critical."

In a statement on August 12, the hospital had said that Kamat was admitted for jaundice and abdominal distention, and was diagnosed with chronic liver disease and other secondary infections. The hospital had described his condition "critical but stable".

Kamat, 50, made his directorial debut with Marathi film "Dombivali Fast" in 2005. His Bollywood debut was "Mumbai Meri Jaan", also starring Irrfan.

Kamat also played a negative role in John Abraham-starrer "Rocky Handsome" in 2016, which he also directed.

His biggest hit was Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer "Drishyam", which was a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name. 

Next Story >>

'Padmavyuha' Is About How Religion Can Be Used In Positive Way: Javed Jaffrey On His Short Film

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau India Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×