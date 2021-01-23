Farmers’ Protests: Police Grant Permission To Unions To Conduct Tractor Parade On Republic Day

Also read
Delhi Police on Saturday granted permission to protesting farmers to conduct a tractor rally on Republic Day in the national capital.
Police officials have granted permission to about 40 protesting farm unions to take out a tractor rally on Republic Day to protest the Centre’s recent agriculture legislations.
(More details awaited)
