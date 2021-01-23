January 23, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Farmers’ Protests: Police Grant Permission To Unions To Conduct Tractor Parade On Republic Day

Farmers’ Protests: Police Grant Permission To Unions To Conduct Tractor Parade On Republic Day

Delhi Police officials have granted permission to protesting farmers to conduct a tractor rally on Republic Day in the national capital

Outlook Web Bureau 23 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Farmers’ Protests: Police Grant Permission To Unions To Conduct Tractor Parade On Republic Day
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws, in New Delhi.
PTI
Farmers’ Protests: Police Grant Permission To Unions To Conduct Tractor Parade On Republic Day
outlookindia.com
2021-01-23T19:24:48+05:30
Also read

Delhi Police on Saturday granted permission to protesting farmers to conduct a tractor rally on Republic Day in the national capital.

Police officials have granted permission to about 40 protesting farm unions to take out a tractor rally on Republic Day to protest the Centre’s recent agriculture legislations.

(More details awaited) 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Rajasthan CM Accuses Centre Of Using Central Agencies To Destabilise Non-BJP Governments

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Farmers protest National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos