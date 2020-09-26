Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan Reach NCB Office To Record Statement In Drugs Probe

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan reached the NCB office in south Mumbai on Saturday morning to record their statements in drugs probe linked to film star Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said.

Deepika arrived at the NCB guest house in Colaba, from where the central agency is operating, in a small car around 9.50 am.

Sara reached the NCB's zonal office in Ballard Estate around 1 pm.

There is heavy police deployment outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office, where barricades have been put up. Media personnel has gathered in large numbers for coverage.

Deepika has been summoned by the NCB as part of its probe into the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus.

There were reports that Deepika's husband and actor Ranveer Singh had asked the NCB if he could also remain present during her interrogation. However, the NCB had on Friday clarified that it did not receive any such request.

Two other Bollywood actresses- Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan- are also set to appear before the probe agency on Saturday.

Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash, who was questioned by the team on Friday, has also been asked to remain present for further questioning on Saturday, another official said.

Prakash's WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one 'D' and the central agency wanted to find out who this person was, the NCB sources had said earlier.

Sara Ali Khan's name cropped up during the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend who has been arrested by the NCB in the drugs case along with over a dozen others, officials said.

Sara was Rajput's co-star in "Kedarnath" film.

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in

suburban Bandra on June 14.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine