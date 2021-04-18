April 18, 2021
Poshan
Covid-19 Surge: Night Curfew Imposed In Bihar, Tamil Nadu

While the night curfew in Tamil Nadu will be effective from 10 pm to 4 am, the restrictions in Bihar will be effective from 9 pm to 5 am.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 April 2021
Representational Image
File Photo
Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country, Bihar and Tamil Nadu governments on Sunday imposed a night curfew.

While the curfew in Tamil Nadu will be effective from 10 pm to 4 am, the restrictions in Bihar will be effective from 9 pm to 5 am.

Bihar

Apart from the night curfew, the Bihar government also announced that schools, colleges and educational institutions in the state will be closed till May 15.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said that all places of worship will also be shut till May 15 to contain the spread of the virus.

Tamil Nadu

The night curfew in Tamil Nadu will come into effect from April 20. The government has also postponed state board examinations for Class 12 students and banned public activity at beaches, zoos and all other tourist destinations including Nilgiris and Kodaikanal.

(With PTI inputs. More details awaited)

