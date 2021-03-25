Covid-19: Rs 4 Crore Collected From Maskless People In Mumbai, 300 Fined In Delhi metro

Mumbai police has collected a fine of Rs four crores in a month from two lakh people in the city for not wearing masks regardless of the spike in Covid-19 cases, an official said on Thursday.

The amount was collected from February 20, he said.

"Rs four crore fine was collected from two lakh people at different locations across the city after they were found not wearing mask," Mumbai police spokesperson DCP S Chaitanya informed.

"While 50 per cent of the collected fine will go to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the rest of the amount will be used for the police welfare activities," he said, adding that the drive would continue.

Mumbai reported its highest one-day rise in Covid-19 cases so far on Wednesday with 5,185 fresh cases coming to light, which took the caseload in the country's financial capital to 3,74,611.

There are 39 active containment zones in the city, which include slums and chawls, while 432 buildings have been sealed so far after patients were found there, the civic body has said.

Meanwhile, Flying squads of the Delhi Metro challaned over 300 commuters for not wearing face masks properly and non-adherence to social distancing norms, the DMRC said on Thursday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to Twitter to inform the people about it.

"To ensure our travel guidelines are being followed, Delhi Metro's Flying Squads penalised 318 commuters on 24 March 2021 for not wearing a face mask properly & following social distancing. Let us all follow the protocols & politely counsel others to do the same," it tweeted.

To ensure our travel guidelines are being followed, Delhi Metro's Flying Squads penalised 318 commuters on 24 March 2021 for not wearing a face mask properly & following social distancing. Let us all follow the protocols & politely counsel others to do the same.

On Tuesday, the flying squads penalised 234 commuters for such violations, the DMRC said on Twitter.

(With inputs from PTI)

