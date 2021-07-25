July 25, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Shares Elaborate Description Of Bhelpuri, Tweet Goes Viral

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Shares Elaborate Description Of Bhelpuri, Tweet Goes Viral

‘Exotic crispy puffed wild rice from the Western Ghats rainforest, drizzled with an aromatic salsa-verde of Rajasthani desert cilantro…’ read the Bhelpuri recipe, which Tharoor shared on Twitter

Outlook Web Bureau 25 July 2021, Last Updated at 1:23 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Shares Elaborate Description Of Bhelpuri, Tweet Goes Viral
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s rich vocabulary always manages to find traction on social media
PTI
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor Shares Elaborate Description Of Bhelpuri, Tweet Goes Viral
outlookindia.com
2021-07-25T13:23:46+05:30

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is known for his verbal prowess, grabbed headlines yet again after he shared an elaborate description of Bhelpuri on Twitter.

Sharing a forward he received via WhatsApp, the Congress MP, tweeted an image of a recipe description of the famous Indian street food, which was coincidentally attributed to him (possibly intended as a pun by the chef, since Tharoor’s rich vocabulary always manages to find traction on social media).

The wording of the recipe, which seemed to mimic the language used by contestants on the famous cooking show ‘MasterChef’, described Bhelpuri as, “Exotic crispy puffed wild rice from the Western Ghats rainforest, drizzled with an aromatic salsa-verde of Rajasthani desert cilantro and the chef’s secret micro greens sourced from our exclusive greenhouses in the Nilgiris, bathed in a luscious salsa rosso of Ras Al-Khaimah dates…”

While the incredible description of the dish went viral on Twitter, Tharoor wrote in the caption of his post, “good for weekend consumption”.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Nation First, Always: PM Modi Calls On Mahatma Gandhi Ahead of 75th Independence Day

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Shashi Tharoor National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos