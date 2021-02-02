Centre Has Not Planned Any Laws Against Interfaith Marriages: MHA In Parliament

Since the subject falls under the dominion of states, the centre is not planning to make any laws against interfaith marriages or conversion of religions, shared the BJP-led central government in Parliament, amidst demands for such legislations in various BJP ruled states.

Issues related to religious conversions in the country are the government's foremost priority, shared the Ministry of Home Affairs. It added that whenever such issues come up in society, law enforcement agencies take suitable action.

According to the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution, public order and police are state subjects and therefore, prevention, detection, registration, investigation and prosecution of offences related to religious conversions are primarily the concerns of state governments and Union Territory administrations, said Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.

"Action is taken as per existing laws by law enforcing agencies whenever instances of violation come to notice," he said in a written reply.

Reddy's statement was in response to the questions raised by five Congress MPs from Kerala when they asked the centre's opinion on whether interfaith marriages lead to forced conversion and if the government has planned on making any legislations against the same.

The MPs questioned the government amidst the wake of anti-interfaith laws in BJP-led Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Announcement of similar laws has also been made in other states ruled by the party, like Haryana, Assam and Karnataka.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine