Bizarre! Two Men Cut Cake With Pistol In UP, Held After Video Goes Viral

In a shocking incident, two men Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district cut a birthday cake with a pistol. You read that right! Both men have been arrested after the 20-second video went viral on social media.

The crowd gathered at the birthday party cheered the men for cutting the cake with a pistol.

One of the two can be seen dressed in a red sweatshirt. In the video, he can be seen taking out what appears to be a country-made pistol and proceeds to cut the cake with its front end amid loud cheers and blasting music. Another man then joins him, holds his hand and cuts the cake with the pistol.

The Hapur police tweeted pictures of both the men. They also shared a picture of them cutting the cake with a pistol.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine