‘A Great Teacher, Veteran Leader’: Tributes Pour In For Tarun Gogoi

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi died on Monday while undergoing treatment for post-Covid complications, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Gogoi was 84 and is survived by wife Dolly, daughter Chandrima and son Gaurav.

Tributes have been poring in for the three-time former Assam chief minister, with political leaders across party lines mourning his demise.

Expressing his grief, PM Modi remembered Gogoi as a popular leader and a veteran administrator. “Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind also condoled Gogoi’s demise and said his death marks the end of an era. "Extremely sad to know of the demise of Shri Tarun Gogoi, former Chief Minister of Assam. The country has lost a veteran leader with rich political and administrative experience. His long tenure in office was a period of epochal change in Assam," Kovind tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Gogoi a “great and wise teacher”.

“Shri Tarun Gogoi was a true Congress leader. He devoted his life to bringing all the people and communities of Assam together. For me he was a great and wise teacher. I loved and respected him deeply. I will miss him. My love and condolences to his son Gaurav and his family,” the former Congress chief tweeted.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said the veteran leader’s contribution to public service will always be remembered. "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of former Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Tarun Gogoi. In his public life spanning over five decades, he served the nation in various capacities with dedication. My condolences to bereaved family members and followers. Om Shanti!" the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh described ex-chief minister Tarun Gogoi as one of his dearest friends from Assam and said the country has lost a very good leader who always worked for the betterment of the poor and downtrodden.

“Shri Tarun Gogoi ji was the most popular leader from Assam who served six terms as a member of Parliament and has led the party to a record three consecutive electoral victories in the state of Assam as chief minister. With his hard work, pleasant nature and popularity, he became one of the tallest leaders of the state, who led the Congress party in Assam for a long time. In his death our country, especially the state of Assam, has lost a very good leader who always worked for the betterment of the poor and downtrodden people of the society," the former prime minister said.

Meanwhile Congress president Sonia Gandhi described the former Assam chief minister as one of the tallest leaders of the party who was admired and respected for his extraordinary wisdom, vision and ability as she condoled the demise of the veteran leader.

"For me, his loss is also a deeply personal one -- I cannot forget the warmth and care he showed on me on my many visits to Assam. During those visits, I saw how loved he was by all the many communities and people of Assam, how much he had done for them, and for their progress and welfare. No wonder he was Assam's most universally loved and venerated public figure and the longest-serving Chief Minister of the state,” Sonia Gandhi said.

Union home minister Amit Shah also expressed anguish and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. "Anguished to learn about the passing away of veteran leader and former Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Tarun Gogoi ji. May almighty give his family the strength to bear this tragic loss. My condolences with his family and followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," Shah tweeted.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also extended her condolences to Gogoi's family and

supporters. "Saddened to hear about the passing away of veteran leader and former Chief Minister of Assam for 3 terms, Tarun Gogoi Ji. My deepest condolences to his family, followers and well-wishers," Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Gogoi was first admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on August 26 after testing positive for Covid-19 and was released for a brief period before being readmitted on November 2. His condition deteriorated on November 21, following multi-organ failure and he was put on invasive ventilation.

His mortal remains will be cremated on Thursday in Guwahati, state Congress chief Ripun Bora said.

