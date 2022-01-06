Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

2 Years Of JNU Violence: Students' Union Blames ABVP

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus for nearly two hours in early January 2020.

2 Years Of JNU Violence: Students' Union Blames ABVP
Former JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh | PTI

Trending

2 Years Of JNU Violence: Students' Union Blames ABVP
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T08:52:16+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 8:52 am

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Wednesday held a gathering to commemorate two years of the violence that erupted on campus.

The students' body accused the ABVP of being involved in the violence.

On January 5, 2020, a mob of masked men stormed the campus and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

While clamour grew for the removal of JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar after the incident, the Delhi Police came under attack for not acting when the mob was running riot on the campus, and especially for naming student union leaders, including Ghosh, in the two FIRs related to vandalism on the campus.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

"Today marks the second year of the horrific attack on JNU students and faculty with no action whatsoever having been taken against the miscreants by either the university administration or the Delhi Police," the JNUSU said.

It said the world can never forget videos of the attack on student hostels, teachers and their houses and footage of people brandishing rods being escorted out of the JNU main gate by the Delhi Police.

"What will also not be forgotten so easily is the entire facade of enquiry that allowed the Vice-Chancellor to obfuscate his share of institutional complicity in the violence that wrecked the campus on January 5, 2020," the JNUSU said.

Tags

PTI Aishe Ghosh Delhi Delhi University National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

17 Killed, Several Injured After Bus Collides With Gas Cylinder Truck In Jharkhand

17 Killed, Several Injured After Bus Collides With Gas Cylinder Truck In Jharkhand

Everything Not Well Within Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? Speaker Post's Election Reveals Shadow Boxing In MVA

Bulli Bai Row | 18-Year-Old Girl, DU Student: Who Are The Prime Accused In Women's 'Auction' Case?

Palaniswami Hits Out At DMK Government For Mishandling Tamil Nadu

No Paracetamol, Painkillers Recommended After Covaxin Jab: Bharat Biotech

No Security Lapse Of Any Kind During PM Modi’s Visit: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Newsflash| Covid-19: Delhi Records 10,665 Cases; Positivity Rate Rises to 11.88 Percent

21-Year-Old Student From Delhi University Arrested Over Bulli Bai App Row

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Advertisement

More from India

Congress Targets PM Modi Over Ferozepur Rally Deferral In Punjab

Congress Targets PM Modi Over Ferozepur Rally Deferral In Punjab

Covid-19 Surge In Cities; Omicron Is Predominant Variant: Govt

Covid-19 Surge In Cities; Omicron Is Predominant Variant: Govt

India Records First Omicron Covid-19 Death

India Records First Omicron Covid-19 Death

'Why Is BJP Not Removing Satya Pal Malik?'

'Why Is BJP Not Removing Satya Pal Malik?'

Read More from Outlook

Pandemic Pangs: When The World Looked Inward For Succour

Pandemic Pangs: When The World Looked Inward For Succour

Chandan Gomes / The pandemic taught the world to battle emptiness and also to seek the meaning of life and love in the people around them.

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

So Many People Wouldn’t Be Online If There Was No FB, Insta And WhatsApp, Says Meta’s Ajit Mohan

Pallavi Chakravorty / We have more than 434 million users on Facebook in India. And, as per the numbers disclosed over the last few years, we are growing equally in Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Ajit Mohan said.

SA Vs IND: Pujara In Elite Club And Rahane's Unique Feat

SA Vs IND: Pujara In Elite Club And Rahane's Unique Feat

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Cheteshwar Pujara hit his 32nd half-century. Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most 50-plus innings in Tests.

Love, Loss And Longing: A TV Show Which Throws New Light On The Pandemic

Love, Loss And Longing: A TV Show Which Throws New Light On The Pandemic

Siddharth Rawal / Station Eleven might be the only pandemic-related TV show which portrays loss with such sincerity—a narrative of unspoken grief

Advertisement