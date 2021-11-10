Ieshaan Sehgaal: My Family Will Be Meeting Miesha Iyer In The Next Few Days

‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant Ieshaan Sehgaal has finally spoken up about the controversy about his relationship with co-contestant Miesha Iyer on the show. While audiences had been saying that their love was fake, Sehgaal believes that it was love at first sight.

Talking to Outlook after his eviction, Sehgaal clears the air about his love affair with Iyer and also reveals that his parents are going to meet her in the next few days. Excerpts from the chat:

How are you feeling now that you are out of the house?

I am feeling fantastic. I had never expected that I would be getting so much love and appreciation just after a journey of one month. When you come out of the house you feel like going out, eating good food, taking in the fresh air, and I am also doing that. But then I am really happy that I got so much love and appreciation from people. People are recognising me, commenting on my pictures about how much they loved me in the show and how they loved ‘Meishaan’ on the show. I am overwhelmed by all the love and I am really grateful to ‘Bigg Boss’ for it. I have no regrets whatsoever.

You got evicted suddenly. What do you think went wrong?

Honestly speaking, I don’t think anything went wrong because I personally believe in destiny and when your time is up you have to leave. I feel it is all destiny that I was to be a part of the show. I am a person who is heart over mind and not vice versa. Currently, my social media is flooded with messages where people have been telling me that I am the only person in the entire ‘Bigg Boss’ history who did not play the game with strategies or manipulation. In fact, they loved the fact that I was playing the game with all my heart. If you remember I got nominated for elimination in the first week. I nominated myself for Donal Bisht. I had no idea about who she was but just because she was a bit fair with me so I thought that she deserved it. I felt that if people like me they will definitely save me and so I played with all my heart and I got saved till people liked my performance and when my time had finished there, I came out. I have no regrets at all because I have received lots of love and appreciation. When I go out of the house people recognise me now. So, I am actually on cloud nine (laughs).

How did your friends and family react to this eviction?

I have just got one statement from all of them, be it my mother, my friends or my sister - everybody has only told me that they are very proud of me. Whatever I did, it all came from my heart and I wanted to play the game with all my heart. Even the media had asked me about my game strategy when I was to enter the house, and I even told them that I had no particular plan or strategy and I only planned on playing the game with all my heart and I am very happy and proud of myself that I have played the game with all my heart and no one has ever played the game in all of ‘Bigg Boss’ history like I did.

Many people feel that Vishal Kotian is very manipulative and plays mind games. What’s your opinion?

No, I don’t think that he is manipulative at all. I feel that he is just a very strong player and he is just very calculative, which is very good. If I were in his place, I would also have been very calculative. He is actually doing really well and I see him in the top 5 of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. He is a fantastic player and he is like a brother to me. I would love to meet him and support him, be it inside the house or outside the house. He is a very strong contestant. He is playing with all his heart. He is a bit calculative but it is important. Each person has his or her own strategy. People inside the house are assuming things and are scared of him because somewhere or the other everyone knows that he is a very strong player.

You bonded with Miesha Iyer the most inside the house, but many people said the ‘itni jaldi pyar hota hi nahi hai (You can’t fall in love this fast)’ and called it just fake. What do you have to say to those comments?

I just want to say to them that there used to be a concept called ‘Love at first sight’, and maybe it is rare these days, but it still exists. Miesha did not know anything about me and neither did I know anything about her, but then when we met it just happened. When I had proposed to her, I had said just one thing to her that I had never felt such a strong and deep connection with anyone else in my life. The ‘Bigg Boss’ house can make one very emotionally vulnerable. It has a very stressful environment 24x7. Sometimes there is extreme physical stress. You may have seen how I was almost always injured (Laughs). So, the people who are doubting our relationship, I just want to say to them that we are still together and what Meisha felt when we were in the house that my family will not be accepting her is not at all right, because my family will be meeting her in the next 7-10 days. I am very happy about it and everything is going very well and we will stay together in future also, I pray to god.

Now that you are outside the house, who do you feel is the strongest contender inside the house now?

Tejasswi (Prakash) is very close to me. I had a very strong bond like that of a brother-sister with her. I consider Tejasswi as my sister with all my heart and I really want her to win the trophy and this season of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. I really want her to win and I am going to support her in every possible way even if I am out of the house, I will always be by her side and support her. In my opinion, the top 5 would be Tejasswi, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, Umar Riaz and Jay Bhanushali.

Did you feel forced to create controversies on the show, just to stay in the limelight?

I think it is all about your destiny. Simba (Nagpal) is not active in the show at all. I have got nothing against but I still feel that looking at Simba it seems as if he is there on a holiday trip. He does not participate in any task properly neither does he participate in the house chores but still he is there in the house. So, it is all about destiny. I don’t think that one necessarily needs to use lots of his brains, or be very manipulative to play the game. Everyone has their own way of playing. I played with my heart so I Iasted for one month, maybe if I had used more of my brains, I could have stayed there longer.

Any positives which you learned from ‘Bigg Boss’ that you will always remember?

Honestly the amount of recognition that I am receiving now, I have never received that amount of recognition in my whole life till now. People are noticing me even with the mask on. So, I am very happy about the fact that people are recognizing me, clicking pictures with me, etc. Yesterday, when I was out of the house, many people came up to me and said how much they like me and appreciate me and how much they love ‘Meishaan’. I am very happy, that at least I have received a good amount of recognition and people have liked my journey in the house, be it a journey of one month.

Will you be willing to enter the house as a wild card entry if given a chance again?

Yes of course, without any second thoughts. This is a very big platform and I am still ready. So if they ask me to enter the house again, I will pack my bags and just leave right away. If Miesha comes, that will be, of course, a plus point because without her I would not feel like playing. In fact, when she was evicted I was in tears. I had started feeling very anxious because everyone saw how the ‘Bigg Boss’ game was being played by everyone while I was always busy talking to Miesha, trying to get to know her better. When it came to the tasks, I gave my cent per cent, but then sitting with others in the house and planning strategic moves was not my forte. But definitely, if I get a chance to enter the house again, I would be really glad to go back to the house.