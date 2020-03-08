ICC Women's T20 World Cup, IND Vs AUS: Husband Mitchell Starc Watches As Record-Breaking Alyssa Healy Destroys India - WATCH

March 08, 2020
Poshan
Alyssa Healy’s husband Mitchell Starc, who watched the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final from the stands, had dominated on the same stage at the 2015 50-over World Cup final against New Zealand

Outlook Web Bureau 08 March 2020
Alyssa Healy hit 75 from just 39 balls.
With husband Mitchell Starc rushing back from South Africa to watch the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final against India, Alyssa Healy produced the best individual innings by hitting 75 from just 39 balls at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Live Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News

In the process, Healy created the record for scoring the fastest fifty in the history of ICC event finals across formats (both men and women). Healy brought up her half-century off just 30 balls.

India's Hardik Pandya held the record as he had scored 50 off just 32 balls in the ICC Champions Trophy finals against Pakistan in 2017.

Healy was finally sent back to the pavilion by Radha Yadav in the 12th over of the innings.

Healy’s husband Starc, who watched the proceedings from the stands, dominated on the same stage at the 2015 50-over World Cup final against New Zealand.

Australia posted a challenging 184/4.

