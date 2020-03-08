ICC Women's T20 World Cup, IND Vs AUS: Husband Mitchell Starc Watches As Record-Breaking Alyssa Healy Destroys India - WATCH

With husband Mitchell Starc rushing back from South Africa to watch the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final against India, Alyssa Healy produced the best individual innings by hitting 75 from just 39 balls at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Live Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News

In the process, Healy created the record for scoring the fastest fifty in the history of ICC event finals across formats (both men and women). Healy brought up her half-century off just 30 balls.

India's Hardik Pandya held the record as he had scored 50 off just 32 balls in the ICC Champions Trophy finals against Pakistan in 2017.

Alyssa Healy's exploded out of her form slump with an innings for the ages in the World Cup Final against India. https://t.co/VZ3A1cpmr5 @BenDavis74 #7Cricket #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/XUmxd4aNJu — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) March 8, 2020

Not Quinton de cock but Mitch starc is the happiest man of the earth.. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ want a 100 from Alyssa Healy today.. pic.twitter.com/0bNPx7k5af — Param Jain (@ParamJa07023352) March 8, 2020

@AusWomenCricket What an innings by Healy incredible it was a privilege to witness her magnificent 75 Aussies in the box seat now #CmonAussie #T20WorldCupFinal #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/mxPNIlU0Z1 — ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ§Darren Camilleri (@camo2572) March 8, 2020

Mitchell Starc: 8-0-20-2 in 2015 WC final at MCG.

Alyssa Healy: 75(39) in 2020 WC final at MCG.



Husband - Wife goals. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/RrFDqCXbr1 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 8, 2020

The two highest opening stands of the tournament âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

The two leading run-scorers in the tournament âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

The two highest #T20WorldCup final scores ever âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ



Sum up the Healy-Mooney partnership in an emoji ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ pic.twitter.com/EU7B7Mu5RJ — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020

Healy was finally sent back to the pavilion by Radha Yadav in the 12th over of the innings.

Healy’s husband Starc, who watched the proceedings from the stands, dominated on the same stage at the 2015 50-over World Cup final against New Zealand.

MITCHELL STARC of WC 2015... INJECT IT IN MY VEINS ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/IZcwwXuqCa — jimmy.. (@espece_911) March 2, 2020

Healy’s husband Starc, who watched the proceedings from the stands, dominated on the same stage at the 2015 50-over World Cup final against New Zealand.

Australia posted a challenging 184/4.