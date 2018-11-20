﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Hollywood Focuses On Commercialisation, Doesn't Explore Violence: Anurag Kashyap

Hollywood Focuses On Commercialisation, Doesn't Explore Violence: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap's idea of creating violence is to put the viewers off it, unlike Superhero movies that promote violence.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 November 2018
Hollywood Focuses On Commercialisation, Doesn't Explore Violence: Anurag Kashyap
File Photo
Hollywood Focuses On Commercialisation, Doesn't Explore Violence: Anurag Kashyap
outlookindia.com
2018-11-20T16:07:46+0530

 Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who is known as a master of making violence-based movies in Hindi cinema, expressed his thoughts on violence staged in Hollywood, saying American movies dont really explore violence.

According to Anurag, Hollywood movies focus more on commercialisation.

"America is always middle of the ground, they always borrow from everywhere and make it more palatable and commercial but they don't really explore violence barring some of the exploitation movies. They know how to commercialize everything, they are the Mcdonalds version of action and violence," he said in a conversation for Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films Perfect Strokes with Anupama Chopra.

Be it movie "Gangs of Wasseypur" or web show "Sacred Games", Anurag never leave a chance to show violence, killings and other brutal scenes in his projects.

Sharing his idea of violence, the 46-year-old director revealed that he does not like to see usage of violence in superhero movies as he believes mainstream films and superhero movies celebrate violence rather than showing its depth.

"I like the whole idea of taking people through that whole motion of what's the worst fear that they might have. I get borthered by seeing celebratory violence that I see in mainstream movies or the superhero movie where the violence makes you feel like wanting to be a hero and getting into a fight.

"My idea of creating violence is to put the viewer off it, where it disturbs them," Anurag added.

The episode featuring Anurag will be out on Wednesday.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Anurag Kashyap Mumbai Film Director Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Vijender Singh Signs Multi-Year Deal With Legendary Promoter Bob Arum; Paves Way For US Debut
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters