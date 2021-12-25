Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Gehlot Stresses On Vaccination, Compliance Of Night Curfew To Check Covid Spread

The chief minister said that in several countries, third and fourth doses of vaccine are being administered and the Government of India should allow booster doses.

Gehlot Stresses On Vaccination, Compliance Of Night Curfew To Check Covid Spread
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot with Congress senior leader Ajay Maken at a press conference, in Jaipur. | PTI Photo

Gehlot Stresses On Vaccination, Compliance Of Night Curfew To Check Covid Spread
2021-12-25T20:29:33+05:30
Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 8:29 pm

Expressing concern over the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday laid stress on strict compliance of night curfew and mandatory vaccination to contain the spread of the virus in the state. He reiterated his demand to the Centre to allow the booster dose of vaccine.

Chairing a meeting to review the coronavirus situation, the chief minister said the state government will make vaccination mandatory and a list would be prepared of those who are not fully vaccinated yet. He said that those who do not get the doses would be deprived of benefits of government schemes. At the same time, he said, a strict compliance of the 11 pm-5 am night curfew will have to be ensured.

The chief minister said that in several countries, third and fourth doses of vaccine are being administered and the Government of India should allow booster doses. "The central government should seriously consider giving booster doses to people above 60 years of age and frontline workers,” Gehlot said.

-With PTI Inputs

