Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have reportedly broken up after dating each other for a while. The news about their break-up comes just hours after, Malik had issued a statement talking about allegations levelled against him by Gigi Hadi’s mother Yolanda Hadid, that he had “struck her”.

According to a close family friend has confirmed that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are not together. “They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild," the source said.

Gigi Hadid’s representative released a statement. “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” the representative stated.

Reps for Yolanda and Malik have not responded to multiple requests for comment.

On Thursday that Zayn Malik released a statement following reports that stated Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda was considering filing a police complaint against the singer for getting in a physical altercation with her.

Malik had responded to these claims and rubbishes these reports saying these are ‘false allegations’.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in,. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” he wrote in a statement, which he shared on Twitter, on Thursday.

“This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press,” he added.

