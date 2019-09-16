Zareen Khan On Casting Couch Experience: Director Wanted To 'Rehearse Kissing Scene'

Over the past few years, several actresses have opened up about the casting couch experiences they've faced at some point in their career. From Radhika Apte to Kalki Koechlin, stars opened up about their casting couch experiences. Another name joining the list in Zareen Khan. The Hate Story 2 star recently spoke to Pinkvilla and revealed that she experienced casting couch not once but twice in her initial days. In our segment of Untold Stories, the actress recalls the horrific experience.

Talking about one of her experiences, Zareen confessed a director asked her to rehearse a kissing scene. She revealed that a director asked her to "rehearse" a scene with her. "The person is like, 'you have to let go of your inhibitions, you have to let go of inhibitions,' and that time I was relatively very new," she recalls. It was then he offered to rehearse a kiss scene. "What? I am not doing any kissing scene as a rehearsal," she told the director at the time.

Another person asked Zareen if she would be interested in "being more than friends" and offered that if she says yes, he would "specifically look into the projects you're getting."

Previously, Vidya Balan too recalled an incident when a director was trying to act smart with her. Vidya revealed, "One day I remember I was in Chennai and this director came to meet me. I said let's sit in the coffee shop and he kept insisting that he wants to talk to me and that we should go to the room. I left the door of my room open and he left within five minutes. This incident suddenly struck me today when I'm talking about this."

