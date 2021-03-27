World Theatre Day: Actor Shreyas Talpade Announces World's First OTT Platform Dedicated To Theatre

March 27, 2021
Poshan
The thought behind the OTT platform is to help it reach larger audiences and use technology to its advantage.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 March 2021
Instagram/ Shreyas Talpade
outlookindia.com
2021-03-27T12:13:37+05:30
On the occasion of World Theatre Day, Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade took the opportunity to express his love for theatre and also announced the launch  date of the world's first OTT platform dedicated to theatre and performing arts. Titled 'Nine Rasa' the platform will be live from 9th April 2021.

The 1.54 seconds video encompasses Shreya's love for theatre. It is a medium that is based on expression and emotions, this thought is provocative but also has a deep sense of understanding the craft of acting and reacting.

The thought behind the OTT platform is to help it reach larger audiences and use technology to its advantage.

Shreyas Talpade took to social media to launch the video. In a heartfelt note, the actor wrote, "20 Years ago when I first put my foot on the stage I knew this was it. I knew this was my calling. I knew the path wasn't going to be easy, but I always knew someday, I will make that stage very proud! So today on #WorldTheatreDay I promise to make Theatre and Art shine in its full glory ALWAYS! Special thanks to Sanjay Upadhyay ji, Alok Ingle Ji and Swatantryaveer Savarkar Auditorium. We love you "

 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade27)

The 45-year-old also made the announcement on his official Twitter and Facebook handles. 

 

