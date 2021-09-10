Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Reaction After Kapil Sharma's 'No Controversy' Jibe

In the upcoming episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will be the guest for the special Ganesh Chathurthi episode. She’ll be promoting her latest film 'Thalaivii'.

In the promos released by the channel on their various social media handles, Kapil can be seen pulling Kangana’s leg. Kapil informs her that many security personnel reached The Kapil Sharma Show sets before her arrival.

“Hum toh darre hue the ke humne aisa kya keh diya. Itni saari security rakhni ho toh kya karna padta hai aadmi ko (We were scared. What should one have to do to get this much security)?” Kapil asked Kangana. She replied, “Aadmi ko sirf sach bolna padta hai (A person needs to just speak the truth).”

Ganesh vandan se karenge logon ke chehre par muskaan laane ke karya ki shuruaat, aur iss karya mein humaare saath hongi the one and only #KanganaRanaut! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.

In another portion of the video, Kapil also jokingly asked Kangana, “Kaisa lag raha hai, itne din ho gaye, koi controversy nahi hui (It’s been a while since there’s been a controversy, how does it feel)?” The actress couldn’t help but laugh.

Kangana can be seen donning a bright mustard Kanjivaram saree along with statement jewellery.

Based on the life of the late Jayalalithaa, ‘Thalaivii’ showcases the varied aspects of her life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema as well the rise of the revolutionary leader that changed the course of Tamil Nadu politics.

