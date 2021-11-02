Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
'Was Torn, Confused And Figuring Myself Out': Anusha Dandekar On Cheating In Her Relationship

Anusha Dandekar, during a QnA session on Instagram, revealed she had cheated on one of her ex-boyfriends when she was in her twenties.

Anusha Dandekar took part in a QnA session on Instagram.

2021-11-02T13:04:54+05:30
Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 1:04 pm

TV host Anusha Dandekar, admitted to cheating on her ex, after she answered a fan’s question who has asked Dandekar if she had cheated anyone before in a romantic relationship.

“I did in my early 20s, I was torn, confused and well, figuring myself out. No excuses, just facts. Also, I immediately told the person and broke it off. We were best friends after that and are still friends today,” she wrote in her answer.  

She further reveals her current status and said, “Single, sexy and free. Making my own money!”

Dandekar was earlier dating to Karan Kundrra. They parted ways last year but still don’t leave a chance in accusing each other on the social platforms. 

Meanwhile, while taking queries from the fans Dandekar also recalled her most traumatic experience.

She said, “So I’ve had benign lumps in my breasts since I was 16, and I was lucky to notice it because they showed us in school in Australia how to self check which I’m so grateful for! Every school should. I’ve had many removed but one biopsy I had done right after surgery where I removed a huge one and stumbled on a new one... that biopsy for the new lump was the most pain I ever experienced coz it was so painful to even lightly touch and he had to jab a massive needle in."

“My mum had just left for a bit and I said I would be fine alone coz it’s never painful really. Ohhh boy but the sweet male nurse held my hand and told me I’m gonna be okay. And I was,” she added.

Recently, Dandekar took to Instagram, to share a cryptic note, right after her ex boyfriend Karan Kundrra’s comments regarding their break-up, where he had said, he could have probably handled the relationship in a better way. Taking a jibe at him, she said that playing with a person’s life is not something he should be proud of. She concluded the note as she accused him of ‘spinning a false narrative’.

 “I’m feeling this after seeing that I literally want to say so much, show so much... but I will still respectfully keep my peace and sanity because I deserve better than this constant deceitful life. I am talking to all of you women & men out there who underestimate yourself & believe you deserve less. You do not! just know, once somebody starts a lie he only tangles himself into a web of them and has to keep going, not realising the only way out is the freakin truth!!,” she wrote in a post, which she had shared via Instagram stories.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

