Viral: Johnny Lever Dances To 'Don't Touch Me' With Kids Jamie, Jesse; Breaks Internet

Iconic Bollywood comic artist Johnny Lever has found another platform to show his unmatchable comic timing. The actor-comedian has shared his first reel video on Instagram. The video became an instant hit on the social media platform with over 1.5 million in two days.

The video shows Johnny Lever participating in 'Don't Touch Me Challenge', a social media trend that amplifies the message of social distancing amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He is seen dancing with children Jamie and Jesse to 'Don't Touch Me' song by A-star.

"Vaccine lenetak #donttouchmechallenge #firstreel. With my kids Jamie and Jesse", he wrote while sharing the short video on Instagram. Watch the video:

People flooded the comment section applauding the trio's expressions and moves to the song.

Jamie Lever also shared the same video on her Instagram account writing that it was her brother Jess's hard work behind the video.

