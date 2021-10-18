Vidyut Jammwal: Kalaripayattu Has Inspired Hollywood Action Stars

The Bollywood actor says that Hollywood is inspired by Indian ancient martial arts technique of Kalaripayattu.
Naseer A Ganai / Some workers shifted to safer localities after militants kill two more labourers from Bihar.
Harish Manav / Protest called by SKM demanding removal of Union MoS (home) Ajay Mishra goes on peacefully, commuters affected.
Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs England T20 World Cup warm-up match in Dubai. Several English players played in the recently concluded IPL in UAE.
Outlook Web Desk / India has strengthened overall military preparedness at LAC using a fleet of remotely piloted aircraft and other assets to deal with any Chinese misadventure in the sector.