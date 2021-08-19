Tiger Shroff Planning To Sing For His Upcoming Projects After ‘Vande Mataram’s Success

After the success he received for his recently released single, ‘Vande Mataram’, Tiger Shroff is reportedly looking forward to pursue music professionally as well.

Rumour has it that the actor is contemplating of singing for himself for his future projects. While there has been no official confirmation from the 31-year-old actor so far, sources close to Shroff suggest that he is quite excited to explore the possibility of singing for his upcoming projects.

View this post on Instagram

“After the super success of ‘Unbelievable’ and ‘Casanova’, Tiger had decided to take his passion for singing to the next level and so he took up the offer to sing ‘Vande Mataram’, which also became hugely popular. With three successful songs to his credit, filmmakers and producers are now definitely looking at Tiger as an all-round entertainer – someone who is not just good with action and dance but also singing,” says a source close to the actor.

His latest single was lauded by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

Creative effort. Fully agree with what you say about Vande Mataram! https://t.co/we0PufWryY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2021

Shroff made his singing debut with the song ‘Unbelievable’ in September last year, directed by Punit Malhotra. Beginning this year, the young superstar came up with another music video titled ‘Casanova’ which was a big hit on social media as well.

