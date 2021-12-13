Tara Sutaria: It’s Important To Show The Many Sides And Shades To A Woman

Actress Tara Sutaria is on cloud nine these days as her film ‘Tadap’ is doing well at the box-office. She played the character of Ramisa, and fans have been complimenting her for the brilliant portrayal.

Talking about her experience Sutaria says, "‘Tadap’ has made me a stronger person and actress and the whole experience has taught me that taking risks and choosing something different and unusual is a good thing. Ramisa as a character is so unique and special to me as it challenged me to step out of my comfort zone and do things differently. It's so encouraging and overwhelming to see the audiences' positive reaction to Ramisa and ‘Tadap’. I believe it’s important to show the many sides and shades to a woman that I feel we perhaps haven’t really explored as much as we should have. While it can be fun to play generic and run-of-the-mill characters, it’s also very important to be real enough and honestly depict what being a woman really is about. And that means incorporating the good, the bad and the ugly too."

Not many actresses want to play a grey character at the start of their career, but Sutaria experimented and it has come out with flying colours. "Playing a grey character like that of Ramisa has always been on my list, and I'm so glad I got to perform a complex woman at an early stage in my career. I am so glad I got to play a role like this in such an unusual story and I’m grateful to Milan (Lutharia) Sir for trusting me with it," says Sutaria.

Sutaria will soon be seen in ‘Heropanti 2’ opposite Tiger Shroff and ‘Ek Villian Returns’ alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor.