Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Tara Sutaria: It’s Important To Show The Many Sides And Shades To A Woman

Actress Tara Sutaria speaks up about how she has been waiting to do a grey shaded character, which she finally got play in ‘Tadap’.

Tara Sutaria: It’s Important To Show The Many Sides And Shades To A Woman
Tara Sutaria | instagram.com/tarasutaria

Trending

Tara Sutaria: It’s Important To Show The Many Sides And Shades To A Woman
outlookindia.com
2021-12-13T20:54:58+05:30
Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

More stories from Prateek Sur
View All

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 8:54 pm

Actress Tara Sutaria is on cloud nine these days as her film ‘Tadap’ is doing well at the box-office. She played the character of Ramisa, and fans have been complimenting her for the brilliant portrayal.

Talking about her experience Sutaria says, "‘Tadap’ has made me a stronger person and actress and the whole experience has taught me that taking risks and choosing something different and unusual is a good thing. Ramisa as a character is so unique and special to me as it challenged me to step out of my comfort zone and do things differently. It's so encouraging and overwhelming to see the audiences' positive reaction to Ramisa and ‘Tadap’. I believe it’s important to show the many sides and shades to a woman that I feel we perhaps haven’t really explored as much as we should have. While it can be fun to play generic and run-of-the-mill characters, it’s also very important to be real enough and honestly depict what being a woman really is about. And that means incorporating the good, the bad and the ugly too."

Not many actresses want to play a grey character at the start of their career, but Sutaria experimented and it has come out with flying colours. "Playing a grey character like that of Ramisa has always been on my list, and I'm so glad I got to perform a complex woman at an early stage in my career. I am so glad I got to play a role like this in such an unusual story and I’m grateful to Milan (Lutharia) Sir for trusting me with it," says Sutaria.

Sutaria will soon be seen in ‘Heropanti 2’ opposite Tiger Shroff and ‘Ek Villian Returns’ alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor.

Tags

Prateek Sur Tara Sutaria Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Lara Dutta: For Too Long We’ve Glorified The Perfect Woman On Screen

Lara Dutta: For Too Long We’ve Glorified The Perfect Woman On Screen

Nora Fatehi To Be Seen As A Mermaid In Her Next Music Video- View Pics

Anand Deverakonda: Vijay and I Developed Interest In Cinema Because Of Our Father

Sara Ali Khan: I Have Made Mistakes, Some Even Publically, But It's Ok

Rubina Dilaik Says She Had To Sell 2 Houses After Producer Cheated Her Of Rs 16 Lakhs

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' Motion Poster To Be Unveiled On December 15

Ayushmann Khurrana: I Have Never Chosen To Do A Film Keeping My Box-Office Gains In Mind

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora Test Positive For Covid-19

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Candlelight Vigil Held At Oting One Week After Nagaland Killings

Candlelight Vigil Held At Oting One Week After Nagaland Killings

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

RSVP Announces Casting Of Sanya Malhotra And Fatima Sana Shaikh In 'SamBahadur'

RSVP Announces Casting Of Sanya Malhotra And Fatima Sana Shaikh In 'SamBahadur'

How Indian Artists Are Addressing Issues Of Environment Through Artwork

How Indian Artists Are Addressing Issues Of Environment Through Artwork

Case Filed Against Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' For Samantha's Dance Number

Case Filed Against Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' For Samantha's Dance Number

Aayush Sharma's Performance At The Dabangg Tour In Riyadh Gets Gatecrashed By A Fan

Aayush Sharma's Performance At The Dabangg Tour In Riyadh Gets Gatecrashed By A Fan

Read More from Outlook

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Nasser Ganai / The leaders of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance are not ready to settle for anything less than full-fledged statehood for Ladakh despite having some concessions from the government in contrast to J&K.

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Seema Guha / Mineral-rich Balochistan had long been neglected by Islamabad but now due to the presence of Chinese workers, the government has to douse the flames before it harms Pakistan and China’s strategic interests.

PAK Vs WI, 1st T20I, Live: Bowlers Put Pakistan On Top

PAK Vs WI, 1st T20I, Live: Bowlers Put Pakistan On Top

Koushik Paul / West Indies will be missing the services of Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers vs Pakistan. Get here live cricket scores of PAK vs WI here first T20 in Karachi.

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC's promise to provide Rs. 5000 per month to 'empower the women' of Goa, which is Rs. 500 in West Bengal, comes ahead of Mamata Banerjee's first public rally on Monday.

Advertisement