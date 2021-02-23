Tandav Web Series: Amazon Prime India Head, Others Record Statements At Lucknow

February 23, 2021
Corona
Following an FIR being registered against the makers of the web series for the alleged derogatory depiction of Hindu deities, they were called to the police station to record their statements

Outlook Web Bureau 23 February 2021
In relation to the FIR registered against her and the makers of the web series "Tandav" over the alleged derogatory depiction of Hindu deities, Amazon Prime Video's India Originals Head Aparna Purohit, visited a police station in Lucknow to record her statement. 

"Purohit got her statements recorded at the Hazratganj Police Station as per the court’s direction. Some questions were asked and if need be she will be called again. The probe is on in the case related to the 'Tandav' web series", the Deputy Commissioner of Police Somen Barma informed PTI.

The Allahabad High Court had earlier this month ordered no coercive action against Purohit in the case.

In January, an FIR was lodged at the police station against Purohit, "Tandav" series director Ali Abbas, producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, and an unidentified person.

The nine-episode political thriller starring Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, started streaming on the platform in January.

In Uttar Pradesh, FIRs have been registered against the show in Greater Noida and Shahjahanpur also, besides Lucknow.

With PTI Inputs 

