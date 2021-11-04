Swati Semwal: I Am An Actor Who Rose Post-Pandemic

Actress Swati Semwal is slowly and steadily making inroads into the world of entertainment. After doing quite a few prominent roles in films like ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and ‘Fanney Khan’, she is now come up with the web show ‘Akkad Bakkad’.

In a small chat with Outlook, Swati Semwal talks about how the show fell on her plate, how she has never cared about the length of the roles, and how OTT is changing the game for her. Excerpts from the chat:

How did ‘Akkad Bakkad’ fall on your plate?

Raj Kaushal and I had worked in numerous ads and had a mutual admiration for each other's work. We were waiting for the right opportunity and role. ‘Akkad Bakkad’ became that role and part for me.

Tell us a bit about what your character is all about?

Radha is a badass with alpha energy. She is not scared to speak her mind and is madly in love with her girlfriend who is her everything.

What’s one big takeaway from a show like ‘Akkad Bakkad’ which you will always remember for life?

I was given a platform to experiment with my character. Raj (Kaushal) sir gave me full freedom to do whatever I wanted to with my character and create it from scratch. This definitely filled me up with immense confidence and that's my takeaway.

You have been doing different smaller roles in films as well. How difficult is it for someone new like you to make it through in the film industry?

I never cared about small roles as long as I have a scope to perform. Both ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ and ‘Fanney Khan’ I had solid scenes with Rajkummar Rao and what's better than debuting with such a wonderful artiste. It only groomed me further. I had nothing to lose.

Has OTT changed the scenario for young newcomers who were probably not being able to get great roles in films, but are not able to get their due credit on OTT by doing different roles? Has OTT changed things for you?

I have been blessed and even though I am an outsider, I managed to grab good work and make great collaborations. Yes, it took me time but I was never in a hurry. I rather worked on my art and hopefully, it will reflect in my work. OTTs definitely is an add on and a boon to actors who want to do good work.

Your Instagram is filled with fitness motivation. What’s your daily fitness routine like?

I am a yoga student for life. My day begins with yoga and ends with meditation. That's how I remain sane in an otherwise hectic and stressful artiste’s life.

Diet has to be an important part of fitness. What’s your everyday diet like?

I listen to my body and eat only when I am hungry. I don't eat out of compulsion or do stress eating. Being a pahadi I eat everything.

Are there cheat meals that you cannot go without?

Yes. I eat Chole Bhature. That's mandatory every 15 days.

You’re also a fan of travelling to new places. What’s your favourite travel destination?

Tungnath in Uttarakhand, as I am a Shiva bhakt. Go there if you want to change your life.

Are there places that you’re dying to visit after these pandemic flight restrictions get done away with?

Oh yes. I want to visit Amsterdam again. It's one of my favourite places and I love to visit it.

What after ‘Akkad Bakkad’ can we see coming from you?

Next, is a movie called ‘Demons’ by Rohit Mittal. Then, a series, produced by Zoya Akhtar and Excel Entertainment. Another series with another brilliant actor Zeeshan Ayub. And thankfully all of them are leads. So yeah, no more smaller roles. I am an actor who rose post-pandemic.