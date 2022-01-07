Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sushmita Sen Says Respect Is More Important To Her Than Love In A Relationship

In an Instagram live, Sushmita Sen discussed why she values respect over love in a relationship.

Sushmita Sen Says Respect Is More Important To Her Than Love In A Relationship
Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. | Instagram/ @sushmitasen47

Trending

Sushmita Sen Says Respect Is More Important To Her Than Love In A Relationship
outlookindia.com
2022-01-07T12:33:47+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 12:33 pm

Sushmita Sen has stated that she prefers respect over love and that any relationship based solely on love is doomed to fail. Sen said this on an Instagram live on Friday in answer to a fan's question.

Sen, who was joined by her daughters Renee and Alisah, went live on her Instagram account on Friday evening, talking with her followers. One of her followers questioned what respect meant to her as she began a Q&A with her fans.

Sen reacted by expressing that respect was more important to her than love. “Respect means everything to me. I put that above love any day,” she said. Elaborating on her answer, she further added, “Because love is something you feel with great intensity and you fall out with the same intensity. There is the movie business and books that take you on a journey of very unrealistic love, where there are no responsibilities and problems.”

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sen went on to say that love loses its significance without respect, and that love will always be secondary to her. “But where there’s no respect, love has no meaning. Love will come and go but if there is respect, love gets a second chance to express itself. But if you only focus on love, it will be temporary. If there is no respect, love takes a backseat. That’s how important respect is for me,” she said.

From 2018 till very recently, Sushmita Sen was in a relationship with Rohman Shawl. Sen revealed their breakup on social media in December. Sen posted a photo of the two of them together on Instagram and wrote, ‘We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!’

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

This post was also reshared by Rohman Shawl. When a user said that he shouldn't forget how much he owes to her, Shawl responded, “I can never ever forget that!! She is my family.”

On the work front, Sen recently wowed the audience with her performance in the second season of 'Aarya.' The International Emmy-nominated series, created by Ram Madhvani, is an official adaptation of the hit Dutch series 'Penoza.'

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Sushmita Sen Rohman Shawl Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Social Media Instagram Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Tanishaa Mukerji Opens Up On Secret Wedding Rumours

Tanishaa Mukerji Opens Up On Secret Wedding Rumours

Armaan Malik's English Single 'You' Brings Love In Parisian Autumn

Top 10 Best Off-Beat Romantic Movies

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal And Fam Celebrate Isabelle Kaif's Birthday Virtually

Gal Gadot Confesses Her 'Imagine' Cover Video Was In ‘Poor Taste’

Nicolas Cage Has His Third Baby On Board With Fifth Wife Riko Shibata

Fans React To Weeknd's Latest Album 'Dawn FM' Call It 'Album Of The Year'

Letters To Loved Ones | Lines And Passages For Those Who Lived Among Us

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Bipasha Basu Will Celebrate Her Birthday With Family And Food

Bipasha Basu Will Celebrate Her Birthday With Family And Food

Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan Release First Track Of Adivi Sesh's ‘Major'

Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan Release First Track Of Adivi Sesh's ‘Major'

From ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ To ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’; Top 5 Titles To Watch On OTT This Week

From ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ To ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’; Top 5 Titles To Watch On OTT This Week

Kirti Kulhari: Thrillers Have Always Intrigued Me

Kirti Kulhari: Thrillers Have Always Intrigued Me

Read More from Outlook

Song Sung Blue: The End As A New Beginning

Song Sung Blue: The End As A New Beginning

Arundhathi Subramaniam / How will the world end? With a whimper, as Eliot predicted? Or in a yawn, as Pope said it would.

Irrfan Khan: A Loss To World Cinema, Not Just Bollywood

Irrfan Khan: A Loss To World Cinema, Not Just Bollywood

Giridhar Jha / If Bollywood needed to turn over a new leaf at the outset of the new millennium with the new-age audiences showing uncanny aversion to the age-old formula films, it found a worthy flag-bearer in Irrfan Khan, writes Giridhar Jha.

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

Koushik Paul / India lost their first-ever Test match at The Wanderers as South Africa won by seven wickets to level the series 1-1. India had won the first Test at Centurion.

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Ajay Bagga / While 2022 is likely to be a mixed bag of events, the outlook for India is positive based on real estate and equity markets, but may be tempered by high commodity and fuel prices

Advertisement