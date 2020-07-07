Sushmita Sen, Director Ram Madhvani Announce Second 2 Of Aarya

Actress Sushmita Sen has made a comeback with web series ‘Aarya’. Sen and the director of Aarya, Ram Madhvani, announced the release of the Season 2 of the Series during an Instagram live session recently.

Aarya marked the comeback of Sen and the show was well received. Salman Khan, too, took to Twitter and posted a video praising Sen’s acting. The show also starred Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia and Namit Das.

“It was a great show with old songs coming back and the Bhagvad Gita -- I am a fan of it. I was thrilled when the director said that it will have the ethos and the essence of Bhagvad Gita,” Sen said.

She mentioned there was a backstory in her mind when all the actors were performing it, hence, the acting was “realistic”.

While director Madhvani announced that there would be a second season to the series, he did not specify the date.

Aarya is like a chess game and she is constantly trying to figure out her next move. The fact that Sen plays chess was helpful to her as an actress, she says.