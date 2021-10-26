Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister: It Makes Me Swell With Pride To See The ‘Chhichhore’ National Film Award Being Dedicated To Bhai

‘Chhichhore’ was one of Bollywood's most beloved films, and it is still highly regarded. The film has re-entered the spotlight after receiving the Best Hindi Feature Film award at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony. The ceremony took place on Monday in Delhi, and the entire cast and crew were overjoyed. The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was a vital component of the film, was the one whom everyone missed at that point after the win. Despite the fact that he died more than a year ago, the actor lives on in all of our hearts.

After the film's victory, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti turned to Twitter to express her feelings. She thanked the crew on Twitter and stated that Sushant is 'there with us in spirit.' She wrote, “Bhai is sharing this moment of pride with all of us, he is present with us in spirit #NationalFilmAwards Thank You! It makes my chest swell with pride to see the award being dedicated to Bhai. Thanks and congratulations to the whole team of #Chhichhore (sic).”

Bhai is sharing this moment of pride with all of us, he is present with us in spirit #NationalFilmAwards Thank You! ð It makes my chest swell with pride to see the award being dedicated to Bhai. Thanks and congratulations to the whole team of #Chhichhore #SushantOurPride pic.twitter.com/U3nW6DupyW — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 25, 2021

Apart from her, Nitesh Tiwari, the director of ‘Chhichhore’, remembers Sushant Singh Rajput and considered him a vital element of the film. “Sushant is an integral part of our film. He made us proud. We are dedicating this award to him,” he said.

Sushant Singh Rajput was also recognised by the producers as Sajid Nadiadwala was honoured at the National Film Awards event. The makers wrote, “A Moment of Pride for all of us at NGE today as we’ve received the prestigious National Award for #Chhichhore! Thank you @niteshtiwari22 for this special movie! We’re really grateful for all the love & dedicate this award to #SushantSinghRajput (sic).”