Sushant Singh Rajput’s 'Dil Bechara' Co-star Sanjana Sanghi Pens Emotional Note

Sushant Singh Rajput's ‘Dil Bechara’ co-star, Sanjana Sanghi, on Saturday took to Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes picture with the late actor, along with an emotional note.

Sanjana wrote, "Oye? I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes. I need to compete with you on who can eat more ham & cheese omelettes and drink more chai. Fight with you over who’s script looks more tattered and worn out because we worked on it endlessly. Try to keep up with your electric pace every time you said, “Chal na, thoda dance karte hain!” in the middle of a tough scene. And argue with you over what we feel about Yuval Noah Harrari & Freud’s books. UGH!!!!"

The trailer of ‘Dil Bechara’ is expected to be released on July 6, 2020. The film’s theatrical release was planned this year, but due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the film will now be released on digital platform. Sadly, this is going to be Sushant Singh’s Rajput’s last film. Netizens have been using a hashtag to plead with makers of Dil Bechara for a big screen release.

Sanjana had earlier shared another unseen BTS picture with Sushant and ‘Dil Bechara’ director Mukesh Chhabra, where she could be seen sharing a happy moment with them.

"Just discovered this photo that I have never seen before myself. Breathing and living in memories and nostalgia. Our days of shoot filled with creative satisfaction and endless laughter on set. They both are making fun of something I did or said...which was a constant everyday phenomenon," Sanjana captioned the Instagram story.

Earlier, Sanjana had shared a selfie from the Mumbai Airport, saying that she's flying back to her hometown, Delhi. She wrote, "Khuda hafiz, Mumbai. Chaar mahine baad apke darshan hue. Main chali Delhi vaapis. Aapki sadke kuch alag si lagi, sunsaan thi, shayaad mere dil mein jo dukh hai, mere nazariye ko badal rahe hain, ya shayaad filhaal aap bhi thode dukh mein hain. Milte hain? Jaldi. Ya shayad, nahi."