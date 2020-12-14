Six Months Into SSR Death, Shekhar Suman Appeals Digital Protest

December 14, 2020
Corona
Shekhar appeals to media, activists, celebrities and influencers to extend their support and demands closure in SSR case

Outlook Web Bureau 14 December 2020
Shekhar Suman (L) and Sushant Singh Rajput (R)
Indian actor and anchor Shekhar Suman on Sunday expressed anguish over the delayed injustice for Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Shekhar took to twitter yesterday, one day ahead of Sushant's 6-month death anniversary and called out for justice on social media. He demanded closure into the investigation which is yet to bear any outcome.

Shekhar urged people to raise their voices and participate in the digital protest for the late actor. “Tomorrow it would be exactly half a year since SSR left this world and yet we await the final verdict. Who are the culprits? And why are we all still crying for justice? Is there any hope left? Tomorrow let’s each one of us unitedly raise our voices. #SSRDigitalProtest,” his twitter post read.

In another post, Shekhar appealed to the media, activists, celebrities and influencers to extend their support and demand a closure since it has already been 6 months since SSR's sad demise.

“This is an appeal to all the news channels,newsprint,social media activists,to revisit Sushant’s case tomorrow and demand for justice bcoz ‘Justice delayed is justice denied’. The case needs a closure. It’s bin 6 Months. #SSRDigitalProtestTomorrow,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a post on Instagtam and introduced a new campaign for justice,  #Oath4SSR on 14th Dec. "I pledge to fight for justice until we know the whole truth. May God guide us and show us the way  #Oath4SSR, Shweta wrote

Sushant was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The investigation is still undergoing by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

