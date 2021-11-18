Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
Shyam Singha Roy Teaser: Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty Starrer Raises Excitement Among Fans

Going by the teaser, 'Shyam Singha Roy' talks about the Devadasi system in Kolkata and how people fight to abolish the conservative practice. The teaser portrays the pathetic life of Devadasis and the rude behavior of the rich.

Nani in 'Shyam Singha Roy.' | Instagram/ @nameisnani

2021-11-18T14:25:01+05:30
Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 2:25 pm

Nani’s 'Shyam Singha Roy,' is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainments as Production No 1. The makers have released the trailer for the film.

Going by the teaser, 'Shyam Singha Roy' talks about the Devadasi system in Kolkata and how people fight to abolish the conservative practice. The teaser portrays the pathetic life of Devadasis and the rude behavior of the rich.

Then, the teaser also shows another dimension called Vasu who’s in love with Krithi Shetty. There is also a lip-lock sequence between Nani and Krithi Shetty.

 Sai Pallavi is seen in traditional Bengali attire and showcases her dancing skills. Krithi Shetty is seen in a white saree at the end of the trailer as Nani’s love interest.

We don’t get to see other actors in the teaser, as the focus was completely on multi-dimensions of the protagonist and two different narratives in separate timelines.

Although the video doesn’t give more information than this, it is enough for us to visualize the kind of work we are going to witness on screen. Nani will be seen with his incredible portrayal of a revolutionary Bengali guy. His body language and mannerisms make him look much more compelling.

They recently kick-started musical promotions by releasing the first single 'Rise Of Shyam' which got a positive response from fans.

Madonna Sebastian is the other actress in the film that has an original story by Satyadev Janga. Naveen Nooli is the editor, while National Award winner Kruti Mahesh and the very talented Yash master choreographed songs of the film.

Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma, and Abhinav Gomatam will also be seen in significant roles in the film.

'Shyam Singha Roy,' will hit the theatres on December 24.

