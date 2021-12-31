Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Shruti Haasan Reacts To Instagram User Asking About Her Breakups

Shruti Haasan responded to an Instagram user who questioned about her break-ups. Here's what she had to say.

Shruti Haasan Reacts To Instagram User Asking About Her Breakups
Actress Shruti Haasan. | Instagram/ @shrutzhaasan

Trending

Shruti Haasan Reacts To Instagram User Asking About Her Breakups
outlookindia.com
2021-12-31T13:47:08+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 1:47 pm

Actress Shruti Haasan has reacted to an Instagram user who inquired about the number of break-ups she had experienced. Haasan responded to the question during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on her Instagram.

The user asked her, "How many break-ups you have?" to which Shruti Haasan responded, "How many girlfriends have you had? I'm guessing zero or maybe half." Haasan altered the query altogether and gave the response her own twist as she smiled.

A screenshot of Shruti Haasan's Instagram story

Haasan is presently in a relationship with Santanu Hazarika, and she discussed her love life with Mandira Bedi on her talk show 'The Love Laugh Live Show' last month. When questioned if she wanted to hide her relationship with Hazarika, Haasan had said, “I hid a lot in the past. I have been very particular. I have been like, ‘Oh my God, I am totally single’ for the longest time. Because people were like ‘you have to appear that way, you have to appear desirable, available’."

She added, "And one day I was like, ‘For whom? For what?’ I also felt like it was disrespectful to my partner-- to hide it. It may or may not work out, we don't know but I think it's important to respect your environment and the people in it.”

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Umar Khalid’s Prison Diary: Bigotry Against Muslims Leaves Me Even Lonelier

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Previously, Haasan was in a relationship with Michael Corsale, however, they split up in 2019. She spoke about her break-up on the reality show 'Feet Up With the Stars,' hosted by Lakshmi Manchu. "I was the cool type. I was very innocent and everyone would boss around me. I am a very emotional person that's why they could take over. I would say, it was a very good experience for me," India Today quoted her as saying.

The actress had also said, "Even now there is no formula. Good people are good at good times and the same people are bad at times. But I have no regrets. It was overall a good experience for me. I have learnt a lot and it was a learning experience. But I always look for that one great love and I will be happy to announce that this is the one I have been waiting for."

Shruti Haasan is the daughter of actor Kamal Haasan and actor Sarika, his ex-wife. Akshara Haasan is Shruti Haasan's younger sister. The actress was most recently seen in the Tamil film 'Laabam.'

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Shruti Haasan Mumbai Instagram Social Media Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

A Classical Music Festival Inspired By Glorious Era Of Overnight Dussehra Concerts In Patna

A Classical Music Festival Inspired By Glorious Era Of Overnight Dussehra Concerts In Patna

Dwayne Johnson Declined Vin Diesel's Request To Rejoin 'Fast And Furious'

'Liger' First Glimpse: Vijay Deverakonda To Be Seen As MMA Fighter In The Upcoming Action-Thriller

The Emergence Of The Non-Indian Actors in The Entertainment Industry

‘Aarya 2’ Creator Ram Madhvani On Show’s Success: Were Worried If People Would Accept The Climax

Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates India's Victory Over South Africa In Centurion On Social Media

Abhishek Kapoor: The Problem Is Not With The Transgender Community But With Society

A Year Of Indian Cinema From Big Screen To Phone Screen, A Metamorphosis

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Delhi Issues Yellow Alert Amid Omicron Surge

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan: Aanand L Rai's World Is Very Immersive

Sara Ali Khan: Aanand L Rai's World Is Very Immersive

Manan Joshi Credits Theatre Background To His Acting Skills

Manan Joshi Credits Theatre Background To His Acting Skills

For Raymon Singh, Gardening Was A Welcoming Relief in 2021

For Raymon Singh, Gardening Was A Welcoming Relief in 2021

Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Share Pictures From Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Wedding Ceremonies

Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi Share Pictures From Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Wedding Ceremonies

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Scare: Is WHO Ignoring Importance Of Natural Immunity To Promote Covid-19 Vaccines?

Omicron Scare: Is WHO Ignoring Importance Of Natural Immunity To Promote Covid-19 Vaccines?

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / When the WHO says that vaccine and natural antibodies provide the same level of protection, why is it recommending aggressive vaccination?

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

2022: A New Year Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

Seema Guha / The last two years have shown that the pandemic is a great leveller. It struck every country with equal ferocity. What awaits the world in 2022? Uncertainty continues to loom large,

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Ganguly Vs Kohli, Sushil's Shame, Mary's First Of Fury And More

Koushik Paul / Controversies are part and parcel of sports and 2021 also had its fair share. Here's a look at five unwanted controversies.

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

New Year's Eve | Delhi’s Covid-19 Restrictions May Be Driving Tourists To Shimla, Manali

Ashwani Sharma / Restrictions in New Delhi and other neighbouring states have driven people to the hills to spend the New Years' weekend. Places like Shimla and Manali are experiencing heavy footfall.

Advertisement