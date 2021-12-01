Shraddha Arya Says She Had No Idea That She Would Tie The Knot So Soon

On November 16, actress Shraddha Arya married Rahul Nagal, a naval officer, in Delhi. In an interview with Times of India, the actress discussed how she met her husband Nagal in Mumbai over a year ago and how her life has altered in recent days.

"We decided to get married just last month. I had no idea I would tie the knot so soon. I was dating Commander Rahul Nagal for almost a year but we had not thought of marriage. I also believe in being discreet and not talking about my personal life, till something concrete is happening." she said when asked if the marriage was an impulsive one or planned out from the start.

When asked about how and when she met her husband, the actress replied "We met a year ago through common friends and hit it off well. At that time, he was based in Mumbai but we used to meet each other occasionally because we both had hectic schedules. But we realised that this was more than friendship when he was later posted in another city. The long-distance made us realise what we felt for each other. That’s when we decided to take our relationship to the next level."

When asked more about her husband and what she likes best about him she said "My husband has a deep regard and respect for the woman in his life. What struck me the most about him was his simplicity and chivalrous conduct. Also, I could clearly tell from his words and gestures that he wants a life partner not just so that his house is looked after but to have her by his side at every in his life."

Following up with long-distance marriage, the actress was asked how she felt about that and she said" Between the two of us, I am the weaker one and if given an opportunity, I would run to him and spend quality time with him. But I love the fact that for my husband, country comes first and he has to attend to his work. At the same time, he also understands my work commitments and respects that. So, till my show is on, I will take these short holidays to visit him and once the show is over, we will mutually decide how to take this forward because I would love to be with him. Also, I feel every woman knows that when she marries a man, who is working for the country – like the armed forces or Indian Navy, he keeps getting posted at different places and there can be situations when you have to stay away from each other. I will always support him in his work."

"I just finished with the pag phera ceremony and making halwa ritual in Delhi and I was overwhelmed with the way his family treated me. It reminded me every second that I am a happily married woman. But, now that I am back in Mumbai and resumed work, I feel that nothing much has changed except the fact that marriage has added some more dollops of happiness to my life. My wedding was a beautiful event and my sister Divya and friend Neha Mahajan helped me a lot with my clothes and styling." she added when asked about the feeling of being married.

When asked about the duo's honeymoon, she said "My husband will need approvals and permission before we can plan a trip. We had both wanted to go to Europe but it doesn’t seem possible because there are restrictions imposed in many countries right now due to the pandemic. So, as of now, we haven’t decided on a destination. But I must say that I am happy and look forward to this new chapter in my life."

The actress took to social media to post about her wedding.

