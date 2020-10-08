Shilpa Shetty Shares A Funny BTS Video From The Sets Of Hungama 2

India's Yoga inspiration and Bollywood Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is an active user on social media platforms. She keeps her fans engaged by sharing adorable glimpses of her life, whether it's about her son Viaan or giving major couple goals with hubby Raj Kundra.
Recently, Shilpa posted a hilarious clip on Instagram stories, where she is seen rehearsing her dialogues in the chilly weather of Manali for her upcoming movie 'Hungama 2'. She delivers the dialogues in a funny tone while freezing and shuddering in Manali's climate. She wrote #manalidiaries #hungama2
Earlier, she took to her Instagram to let her fans know that she has started shooting. In the Gif post, she is seen with 5 people from the set, sanitising and getting her ready for the shoot by following all the COVID-19 safety protocols. 'Hungama2' will also star Paresh Rawal and Meezan Jaffery in lead roles.
Meanwhile, Shilpa also shared an inspiring story of her son dedicating his school project to Actor Sonu Sood for being the real hero of India in the pandemic. Sonu Sood helped several migrant workers, labourers to reach safely to their homes during the nation-wide lockdown.
Kids are keen observers of all that happens around them. Watching Viaan work on his recent school project reiterated this... The topic for his project was to talk about ‘people who made a difference’. With all that has happened in these past few months, he’s been observing and admiring all the work that my dear friend @sonu_sood has put in selflessly for the people in need. In times when everyone stayed at home with fear, he decided to be brave and put others’ pain before his feelings. His brave and relentless service towards migrants who reached out to him really struck a chord with Viaan. So, he worked on this lovely animated video that he conceptualised, wrote, dubbed for, and edited as an ode to this hero (Viaan’s choice completely). I take immense pride in sharing this one with you all - a ‘proud mommy’ moment (Remember he’s only 8) ðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ This one is for you, Sonu!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂ¤ÂÂ @rajkundra9 . . . . . #ProudMomma #son #dogood #schoolproject #family #friends #blessed #gratitude #inspiring #hero
Shilpa Shetty made her Bollywood comeback after 13 years with Shabbir Khan's movie 'Nikamma'.
