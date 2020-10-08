Shilpa Shetty Shares A Funny BTS Video From The Sets Of Hungama 2

India's Yoga inspiration and Bollywood Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is an active user on social media platforms. She keeps her fans engaged by sharing adorable glimpses of her life, whether it's about her son Viaan or giving major couple goals with hubby Raj Kundra.

Recently, Shilpa posted a hilarious clip on Instagram stories, where she is seen rehearsing her dialogues in the chilly weather of Manali for her upcoming movie 'Hungama 2'. She delivers the dialogues in a funny tone while freezing and shuddering in Manali's climate. She wrote #manalidiaries #hungama2

Earlier, she took to her Instagram to let her fans know that she has started shooting. In the Gif post, she is seen with 5 people from the set, sanitising and getting her ready for the shoot by following all the COVID-19 safety protocols. 'Hungama2' will also star Paresh Rawal and Meezan Jaffery in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Shilpa also shared an inspiring story of her son dedicating his school project to Actor Sonu Sood for being the real hero of India in the pandemic. Sonu Sood helped several migrant workers, labourers to reach safely to their homes during the nation-wide lockdown.

Shilpa Shetty made her Bollywood comeback after 13 years with Shabbir Khan's movie 'Nikamma'.

