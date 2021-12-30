Shahid Kapoor To Reduce His Acting Fee For 'Jersey's Theatrical Release?

Following the declaration by the Delhi Government to close down movie halls in the National Capital, the makers of 'Jersey' shocked the industry by announcing that their sports drama will no longer be released on December 31.

During this time, there have been rumours that the filmmakers may opt for a digital release rather than a theatrical release, however, this is not the case. According to recent reports, lead actor Shahid Kapoor has convinced the producers to opt for a theatrical release.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the team of the Shahid Kapoor starrer said, "After the rising Covid cases, the team of 'Jersey' had got a prior intimation that Delhi cinema halls might be shut soon. Hence, they had multiple meetings on the future course of action for the film, since their entire marketing campaign had rolled out and there was not much left to even promote. They had discussion with their digital partner, Netflix, who agreed to pay a premium price for a direct to digital premiere on December 31. The offer was lucrative and the producers were of course inclined to that."

The source added, "They were almost sure to give the film to Netflix for a premiere since these are uncertain times and Covid will delay the film by at least 1 to 2 months, adding on to the cost and also reducing the hype around the film. They felt, instead of a hike in budget, it's better to let the viewers experience 'Jersey' on OTT. That's when the hero, Shahid Kapoor stepped in. The actor was clear that 'Jersey' deserves a theatrical release. When the makers pointed out the costs, the actor was gracious enough to reduce his remuneration to safeguard the film for theatrical medium."

The source concluded by saying, "Shahid charged Rs. 31 crore for 'Jersey,' and without any hesitation, he told the producer that he will reduce his acting fees to the extent of the additional cost that will pile up on the film due to the delay. If the budget escalates by Rs. 5 crore, he will reduce Rs. 5 crore from his fees. If the budget is escalated by Rs. 10 crore, he will let go off Rs. 10 crore from his fees. For him, 'Jersey' is special and he is confident that the audience will fall in love with the world that they have created. The producers were convinced and that's how they decided on delaying the release rather than opting for a direct to digital premiere."