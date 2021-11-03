Sara Ali Khan On Saif-Amrita’s Divorce: Why Would I Be Unhappy If I Have Two Happy Parents

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has opened up about her parents, actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s divorce which was finalised in 2004. In an interview, Sara Ali Khan said she is not Unhappy” to see the positive impact the separation has had on both of her parents, especially her mother.

“I don’t think that was difficult at all They’re both infinitely happier and in a much more positive space today. I see my mom laughing and joking and being silly, which is something I have missed for so many years. It’s a joyful relief to see her like this again," she said in an interview with Bazaar India.

Sara Ali Khan was nine, when her parents Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan parted ways. The now 26-year-old actor also added that witnessing her parents go through divorce at an early age, helped her “mature” quicker, and therefore, she was able to see their parents’ divorce from a long-term perspective.

“I’ve always had the tendency to mature a bit faster than others my age. And even at the age of nine-year-old, I think I had the maturity to see that these two people living together in our home were not happy. And suddenly, they were much happier living in two new homes. For instance, my mom, who I don’t think had laughed in 10 years, was suddenly happy, beautiful, and excited, like she deserves to be. Why would I be unhappy if I have two happy parents in two happy homes?" she said.

Saif Ali Khan is now married to actor Kareena Kapoor Khan with whom he has two children - Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in ‘Atrangi’ Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film was supposed to release in February this year but got delayed due to Covid-19.