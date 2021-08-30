Sanjay Mishra Turns Interior Designer For His ‘Script Room’

Actor Sanjay Mishra turned an interior designer, when the 57-year-old designed his office space, in Versova Mumbai, which he lovingly refers to as his ‘script room’. Mishra has given it a ‘retro’ look, as he informs us and has filled the room with all things related to cinema. Some of the things in his 'script room' include some of his favourite movie’s posters such as 'Inglorius Basterds'.

Mishra shares that it took him almost two decades to be able to buy an office space for himself. Explaining why he refers to it as a script room instead, Mishra says, “It took me 19 years after I came to Bombay to buy this script room in the year 2011. I call is as my script room not typically office and the interior is done in accordance to that.”

The actor who is popular for his roles in several films including ‘Phas Gaye Re Obama’, ‘Masaan’ and ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ confesses his love for interior designing. “The entire interior decoration [of the script room] has been done by me as I love doing interiors. In fact, I have done interior of my house [in Andheri] as well," he says.

On the work front, Mishra will be seen in the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’, ‘Cirkus’ and other projects.

