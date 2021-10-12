Salman Khan's 'Antim' To Release On November 26

Actor Salman Khan took to social media on Tuesday to announce the release date of his upcoming action film 'Antim: The Final Truth'. The film also brings together the superstar with his real brother-in-law Aayush Sharma on screen for the first time.

Along with the release date, the actor also unveiled a motion poster of the film. In the poster, Khan and Sharma's characters are seen at aiming a gun at each other as the title tune plays in the back

Khan will be seen playing a turban-clad character in the film. The film will reportedly release through Zee Network's digital platform.

Sharma made his Bollywood debut with 2018 film 'Loveyatri'. The film also starred actress Warina Hussain. The film was inspired by 2006 Telugu film 'Devadasu'.

Directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar, 'Antim: The Final Truth' is said to be about a fallen gangster, who is hell bent on rising back to the power and a cop, who works towards stopping his plans of destruction.