Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Salman Khan's 'Antim' To Release On November 26

Superstar Salman Khan's film 'Antim: The Final Truth'.will be an action-packed entertainer.

Salman Khan's 'Antim' To Release On November 26
Salman Khan will next be seen in 'Antim: The Final Truth'

Trending

Salman Khan's 'Antim' To Release On November 26
outlookindia.com
2021-10-12T22:09:23+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 10:09 pm

Actor Salman Khan took to social media on Tuesday to announce the release date of his upcoming action film 'Antim: The Final Truth'. The film also brings together the superstar with his real brother-in-law Aayush Sharma on screen for the first time.

Along with the release date, the actor also unveiled a motion poster of the film. In the poster, Khan and Sharma's characters are seen at aiming a gun at each other as the title tune plays in the back

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)


Khan will be seen playing a turban-clad character in the film. The film will reportedly release through Zee Network's digital platform.

Sharma made his Bollywood debut with 2018 film 'Loveyatri'. The film also starred actress Warina Hussain.  The film was inspired by 2006 Telugu film 'Devadasu'.

Directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar, 'Antim: The Final Truth' is said to be about a fallen gangster, who is hell bent on rising back to the power and a cop, who works towards stopping his plans of destruction.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Salman Khan Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Ravi Teja Gears Up For Final Schedule Of 'Ramarao On Duty'

Ravi Teja Gears Up For Final Schedule Of 'Ramarao On Duty'

Dharmendra Introduces His 'Beloved Baby' To Fans

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: More Than Nepotism, We Have A Racism Problem

Anand Gandhi: I Put The Most Important Years Of My Life Making ‘Tumbbad’

Taapsee Pannu: I Didn't Use Any Steroids To Build Muscle

Jr NTR, Nani And Other Tollywood Celebrities Mourn Death Of Producer SM Koneru

Pragya Kapoor: Gaurav Gupta’s Collection At LFW Reminds Us How We Can Turn Our Waste Into Wealth

Karan Kundrra Launches His YouTube Channel On His Birthday

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Gagan Arora’s Acting Journey Which Started In Delhi, Paused In Mumbai Until He Auditioned For ‘College Romance’

Gagan Arora’s Acting Journey Which Started In Delhi, Paused In Mumbai Until He Auditioned For ‘College Romance’

Kirron Kher On Her Ongoing Cancer Treatment: 'It's Something I Had To Accept'

Kirron Kher On Her Ongoing Cancer Treatment: 'It's Something I Had To Accept'

Paul McCartney Says John Lennon 'Instigated' The Beatles' Split

Paul McCartney Says John Lennon 'Instigated' The Beatles' Split

Daniel Craig Donates £10,000 To Charity Preventing Suicides

Daniel Craig Donates £10,000 To Charity Preventing Suicides

Read More from Outlook

Prevent Afghan Territory From Becoming Source Of Terrorism: PM Modi At G20 Summit

Prevent Afghan Territory From Becoming Source Of Terrorism: PM Modi At G20 Summit

Outlook Web Desk / Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for urgent and unhindered humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Five Reasons Why Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Should Resign

Lakhimpur Kheri: Five Reasons Why Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Should Resign

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / In 1996, veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani had resigned as an MP following allegations of his involvement in the Hawala scam. He was subsequently re-elected in 1998 after his name was cleared.

IPL 2021, Qualifier 2: Delhi Face Litmus Test Vs Kolkata

IPL 2021, Qualifier 2: Delhi Face Litmus Test Vs Kolkata

PTI / DC are coming into this match after a defeat against CSK in Qualifier 1 while KKR brushed aside RCB in the Eliminator.

IMF Projects Indian Economy Would Grow At 8.5 Per Cent In 2022

IMF Projects Indian Economy Would Grow At 8.5 Per Cent In 2022

Outlook Business Team / The forecast for the sovereign remains unchanged from its July update. However, the growth forecast is a 3% drop compared to the 2021 forecast published in April this year.

Advertisement