Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
Salman Khan Slams ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Contestants Karan Kundrra And Jay Bhanushali

Host Salman Khan in the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode has taken to teach all the contestants a lesson and give them a taste of their own medicine.

Salman Khan | instagram.com/colorstv

2021-10-23T21:40:27+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 9:40 pm

This week 'Bigg Boss' had brought some big twists, which left the 'Junglewasis' in a complete frenzy. Host Salman Khan has been sharply observing the chaos unfold in the jungle.

This jungle has been full of fights, but the one between contestants Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal crossed all limits. Karan Kundrra got violent with Pratik Sehajpal and used all his might on him, but the latter didn't retaliate, which took everyone by surprise. When Salman Khan questioned Pratik Sehajpal about it he responded, "Karan Kundra, jinko maine itna samjha hai meri life mein, unhone mujhe patka toh main gussa nahi tha, main hurt tha (I was not angry, I was hurt that Karan Kundrra did this)." Salman Khan sets Karan Kundrra straight, "Ek din aapko bhi koi uthaake patkega (Someday someone will pick you up and slam you)!" Realising what he has done to Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra breaks down and confesses that he didn't expect Pratik Sehajpal to go against him in the task and that Pratik Sehajpal affects him.

Then the conversation moves to Jay Bhanushali, where Salman Khan enquires his intent to refuse to face the prize money deduction. “Aapke usool, aapke adarsh... Itna image bachane wala stand lene ki kya zarurat thi (Why did you have to take such a big stand against the deduction of the prize money)?” Salman Khan asks him. Jay Bhanushali replies, "Mujhe yeh gamble lag raha tha (I felt that it was a gamble)". The host explains that Jay Bhanushali could have made a more significant impact and saved a bulk of money by simply playing the game. He advises, "Yeh jo aapka fear hai na, isko nikal do, kyunki yeh fear aapko le dubega (Remove this fear you inside you because this is going to take you down)!"

Taking ahead the tradition, Salman Khan puts Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal in the 'Sultani Akhada', a battle of both verbal and physical fight! Simba Nagpal starts feeling the heat as Umar Riaz overpowers him but succeeds in fighting back after Salman Khan and other housemates cheer for him. They even ask him to raise his voice and beat his opponent in the verbal spat! Viewers will get to see a new side of Simba Nagpal in this fight as the housemates cheer for him; the two boys give a tough fight, making the muqaabla (fight) an intense watch.

Further ahead, famous actress Hina Khan arrives at the house to have a blast with the contestants, raising both the entertainment and glamour quotient. Watch out as the men scream in pain after getting their legs waxed! Ieshaan Sehgaal and Meisha Iyer then turn up the heat with their chemistry in a romantic dance performance, and so does Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhat! Hina Khan roars with laughter as everyone turns their fun mode on!

It's going to be an early Diwali with fireworks already going off in the house.

