Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Watch: Salman Khan Dances On His Bollywood Songs After Wrapping Shooting for 'Tiger 3' In Turkey




| Source: Instagram/Twitter

Pictures and videos of Bollywood superstar dancing to the tunes of ‘Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din’ and Swag Se Swagat’ at the wrap party of his upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’ in Turkey.


2021-09-14T12:05:02+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau



Published: 14 Sep 2021

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan knows how to party! After wrapping up the shooting portions of his upcoming film, ‘Tiger 3’, in Cappadocia, Turkey, Salman Khan was spotted dancing to the tunes of his own Bollywood songs at a party.

In multiple videos and pictures that have been doing the rounds on social media, ever since they were posted over the weekend, Khan can be seen enjoying with the locals and the film’s crew as he danced to many Bollywood songs such as ‘Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din’ and ‘Swag Se Swagat’.

In the video, the actor can be seen wearing a black leather jacket and a cap.

 
 
 
On Monday, Khan had shared a picture enjoying the sunrise in Cappadocia. It is worth mentioning here that both lead actors—Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-- will be shooting for a romantic number in Cappadocia and it will be one of the costliest tracks in the series.

The film’s crew have reached Austria where they will shoot the rest of the film.

Salman Khan Katrina Kaif Turkey Bollywood
