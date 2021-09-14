Watch: Salman Khan Dances On His Bollywood Songs After Wrapping Shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ In Turkey

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan knows how to party! After wrapping up the shooting portions of his upcoming film, ‘Tiger 3’, in Cappadocia, Turkey, Salman Khan was spotted dancing to the tunes of his own Bollywood songs at a party.

Megastar #SalmanKhan Dancing on Iconic Jeene Ke Hai Char Din song in wrap up party of #Cappadocia (turkey) schedule. #Tiger3pic.twitter.com/nP1sciGEAa — MASSî¨ÂÂÂ (@Freak4Salman) September 13, 2021

In multiple videos and pictures that have been doing the rounds on social media, ever since they were posted over the weekend, Khan can be seen enjoying with the locals and the film’s crew as he danced to many Bollywood songs such as ‘Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din’ and ‘Swag Se Swagat’.

#SalmanKhan Dancing On Iconic Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din During The Wrap Up Party Of #Tiger3 In Cappadoccia, @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/DVwdzk9gXc — à¤°à¤¾à¤§à¥ÂÂÂ (@iBadasSalmaniac) September 13, 2021

In the video, the actor can be seen wearing a black leather jacket and a cap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

On Monday, Khan had shared a picture enjoying the sunrise in Cappadocia. It is worth mentioning here that both lead actors—Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-- will be shooting for a romantic number in Cappadocia and it will be one of the costliest tracks in the series.

The film’s crew have reached Austria where they will shoot the rest of the film.