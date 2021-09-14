Watch: Salman Khan Dances On His Bollywood Songs After Wrapping Shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ In Turkey

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan knows how to party! After wrapping up the shooting portions of his upcoming film, ‘Tiger 3’, in Cappadocia, Turkey, Salman Khan was spotted dancing to the tunes of his own Bollywood songs at a party.
Megastar #SalmanKhan Dancing on Iconic Jeene Ke Hai Char Din song in wrap up party of #Cappadocia (turkey) schedule. #Tiger3pic.twitter.com/nP1sciGEAa— MASSî¨ÂÂÂ (@Freak4Salman) September 13, 2021
In multiple videos and pictures that have been doing the rounds on social media, ever since they were posted over the weekend, Khan can be seen enjoying with the locals and the film’s crew as he danced to many Bollywood songs such as ‘Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din’ and ‘Swag Se Swagat’.
Here's one more @BeingSalmanKhan last night after party video. #Tiger3 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/lJ7M3HUsOU— pt. (@jersey27s) September 13, 2021
#SalmanKhan Dancing On Iconic Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din During The Wrap Up Party Of #Tiger3 In Cappadoccia, @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/DVwdzk9gXc— à¤°à¤¾à¤§à¥ÂÂÂ (@iBadasSalmaniac) September 13, 2021
Aaj ki #Party #salmankhan ki Taraf se at #Tiger3 Wrap party Last Night #Cappadocia #Turkey 2021 pic.twitter.com/jZ0ueuEuLL— SALMAN KA DIWANA (@junaid_ansari79) September 14, 2021
In the video, the actor can be seen wearing a black leather jacket and a cap.
On Monday, Khan had shared a picture enjoying the sunrise in Cappadocia. It is worth mentioning here that both lead actors—Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-- will be shooting for a romantic number in Cappadocia and it will be one of the costliest tracks in the series.
#SalmanKhan with Zeynep Austria For Shooting Of #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/wFq5wk5GPB— Ifty khan (@Iftykhan15) September 13, 2021
The film’s crew have reached Austria where they will shoot the rest of the film.